Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $3.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VNTR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

