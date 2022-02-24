Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

VRSK stock opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.02. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,916,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

