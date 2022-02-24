Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.25.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.