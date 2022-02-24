Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.