Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

