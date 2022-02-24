Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Watsco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.32.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

