Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,218 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 91,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

