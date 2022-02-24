Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULC stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $403.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

