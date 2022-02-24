Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $120.02 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.