Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

VERV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 8,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,239. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.