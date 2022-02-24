Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $180.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.97. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.