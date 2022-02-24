Vestcor Inc Has $174,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

