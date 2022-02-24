Vestcor Inc Lowers Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after buying an additional 2,470,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

