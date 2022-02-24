Vestcor Inc Sells 130 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 30.1% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 23.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $124.06 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $394.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.