Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 151.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $10,750,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,111,000 after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

