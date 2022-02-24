Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
