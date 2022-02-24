VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Shares Down 1.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.88 and last traded at $69.88. Approximately 60,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 33,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.

