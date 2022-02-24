Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,749 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,332 shares of company stock worth $27,348,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. 17,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,134. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.