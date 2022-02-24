Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.54. 49,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.24. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

