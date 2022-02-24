Vigilare Wealth Management Has $576,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.03. 151,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

