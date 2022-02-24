Vigilare Wealth Management Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.58. 1,902,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,677,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.