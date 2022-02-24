Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 337 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.12. The stock had a trading volume of 779,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,070. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $560.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

