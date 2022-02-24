Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 21553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.91 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

