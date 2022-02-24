Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA dropped their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.
About Vipshop (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
