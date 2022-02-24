Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,649,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA dropped their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,279 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.