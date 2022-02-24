Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 2164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

