Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.55. The company had a trading volume of 176,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,991. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average is $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

