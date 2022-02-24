Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $127.51 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

