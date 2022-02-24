Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 46,404 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

