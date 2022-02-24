Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

