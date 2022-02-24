Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Domo worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Domo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of DOMO opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

