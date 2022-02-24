Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,434 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

