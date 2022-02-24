Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,929 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of eXp World worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $235,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,300 shares of company stock worth $13,588,443. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

