Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 51,405 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,405 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 76.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.