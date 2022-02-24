Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($77.05) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.56 ($71.09).

VNA stock opened at €45.71 ($51.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.22 and a 200-day moving average of €52.03. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

