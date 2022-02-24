Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will post $245.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,412. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

