Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,170 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 149,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 450,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 273,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MAC stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

