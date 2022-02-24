Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,247,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

