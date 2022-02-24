Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.