Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

