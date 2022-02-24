W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $462.39 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.71 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.91 and a 200-day moving average of $463.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

