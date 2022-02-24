Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.35

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.35 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 1451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.