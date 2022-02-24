Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $209,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

