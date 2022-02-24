Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3,963.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $130,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

