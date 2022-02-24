Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.21

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,892,210 shares of company stock valued at $108,582,043 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

