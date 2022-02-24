Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.07. 6,237,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.60. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.52.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.