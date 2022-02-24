Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.00

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $111.30, with a volume of 33397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.32.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

