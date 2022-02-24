WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

