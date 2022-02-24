Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Citigroup lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

