Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

