Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of PDN opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

